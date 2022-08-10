A 51-year-old Kelowna man faces a possible charge of impaired boating after refusing to provide police with a breath sample.
The North Okanagan RCMP say the man showed signs of impairment during a police marine operation that saw 22 vessels checked during patrols on Tuesday.
“During a safety check of one of those vessels, investigators detected possible signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication from the operator,” North Okanagan RCMP Const. Chris Terleski said in a Wednesday release.
“The man was read a demand to provide a sample of his breath, which he refused to do. After refusing the lawful demand, the man was arrested and the boat towed to shore,” Terleski says.
The unidentified man was later released from custody and police say he is expected to appear in court at a later date. It will be up to the Crown to decide if the man will be charged with impaired operation of a vessel.
“We want to remind everyone that impaired boating is illegal and punishable under the Criminal Code,” said Vernon RCMP Sgt. Justin Thiessen. “There’s zero tolerance for it and we will continue to be out checking for it. We want everyone to have a fun, safe time so please be responsible and boat sober.”