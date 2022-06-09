The ongoing opioid crisis continues to take a disproportionately higher toll in Penticton and Vernon than Kelowna.
Eleven people have died of an illegal drug overdose in Penticton so far this year, the B.C. Coroners Service reported Thursday. There have been 13 such fatalities in Vernon.
By comparison, in Kelowna, which has a population about four times greater than both Penticton and Vernon, there have been 24 deaths due to an illegal drug overdose so far this year.
The Okanagan accounts for 54 of the 117 deaths due to an illegal drug overdose in the Interior Health region between January and the end of April.
Province-wide, 161 lives were lost to toxic illegal drugs in April, the second-highest total ever recorded for the month. But it is down 13% from the 186 such deaths recorded in April 2021.
In the first four months of this year, 722 British Columbians have died of an illegal drug overdose, compared to the 721 such fatalities to this point last year.
Illegal drug overdoses continue to claim more lives than murders, vehicle crashes, drownings, suicide, and fires combined, the B.C. Coroners Service says. The street drug supply is highly toxic and frequently contains fentanyl.
“Coroners’ investigations continue to document the volatility and inconsistency of the illicit drug supply in our province,” chief coroner Lisa Lapointe said in a release.
“The reality is that every time someone uses drugs purchased from the unregulated market, their life is at risk,” Lapointe said, repeating her oft-made call for the safe supply of drugs for those who use them.
Men historically account for 80% of all illegal drug overdose deaths but women accounted for 24% of such fatalities in April, continuing a trend that began earlier this year, Lapointe said.