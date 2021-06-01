Six people died of an illegal drug overdose in Kelowna in April, the BC Coroners Service says.
That brings to 18 the number of people who've succumbed to illegal drug overdoses in Kelowna so far this year
Throughout the Okanagan, 47 people died of an illegal drug overdose from January through April.
If that trend continues through the rest of the year, 2021 would rival 2017 as the deadliest year of the ongoing drug overdose crisis. That year, 155 people in the Okanagan died of an illegal drug overdose.
For the first time, the BC Coroners Service has provided information on the number of illegal drug overdose deaths in smaller communities across the province.
Here are the number of deaths due to illegal drug overdoses so far in 2021 in select B.C. Interior towns and cities:
- Penticton 10
- Vernon 9
- Merritt 6
- 100 Mile House 5
- Kamloops 22
- Central Okanagan (Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland) 22
Across B.C. in April, 176 people died of an illegal drug overdose, the highest ever number for the month of April.
So far this year, 680 British Columbians have died of an illegal drug overdose, the highest ever total for the first four months of a year.
"The BC Coroners Service' report for April shows the situation is not getting any better," Mental Health and Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson said in a government release.
"This is devastating for so many people grieving the loss of a loved one," Malcomson said, adding the government continues to try to address the crisis by providing a safer supply of drugs to those who are addicted and increasing the number of treatment beds that are available.