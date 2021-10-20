A man and woman are facing numerous charges after West Kelowna RCMP recovered over $30,000 in suspected stolen merchandise.
On Sunday and Monday, RCMP were alerted that a man and woman connected to a Ford cargo van were allegedly shoplifting high -alue merchandise from local businesses. Investigators worked with store security officers to get descriptions of the suspects.
On Tuesday, the West Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit located the Ford cargo van with two occupants in the parking lot of a business in Kelowna. A man and woman were arrested and taken into custody without incident.
Following their arrests, the cargo van was seized and a search located over $30,000 of high-value merchandise suspected to have been stolen from local businesses.
“The merchandise recovered included home improvement supplies, kitchen appliances, as well as various tools and machinery of high value,” said Cpl. Bryan Mulrooney. “Prolific thieves and shoplifters cost businesses thousands of dollars in lost revenue each month. Our collaborative approach and our relationship with our local asset protection associates is an invaluable tool that assists us in targeting prolific retail thieves.”
A 42-year-old man from Langley and a 46-year-old woman from White Rock were conditionally released to attend court at a later date. The investigation remains ongoing and the matter will be submitted to BC Public Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.