A $1 million investment by Coke Canada Bottling in its Kelowna plant will create 12 new jobs at a facility that already employs 44 people.
The newly expanded plant, at 225 Norris Rd. South, will also result in the more efficient distribution of Coca-Cola and 400 other products, including Canada Dry and Monster Energy, the company says.
“We are Kelowna’s local bottler and we’re committed to investing in our future in the city and surrounding areas,” Coke Canada Bottling chief executive officer Todd Parsons said in a release.
The expanded Kelowna distribution centre will operate two shifts a day, six days per week, and service more than 1,100 customers throughout the B.C. Southern Interior.
Coke Canada Bottling employs more than 5,700 people across the country, operating in every province.