A 32-year-old man died after being stabbed during an altercation in downtown Kelowna early Sunday morning.
Police got a call at 12:43 a.m. about a disturbance involving a group of people outside a business in the 1300 block of Water Street.
When they got there, police found an individual trying to perform life-saving measures on the man who’d been stabbed. Paramedics arrived, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of this investigation which is still in its infancy,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said in a release.
Police did not provide any further information. Anyone who saw what happened who has not yet spoken to police, or who has relevant dash cam footage, is asked to call Kelowna RCMP at 250.762.3300 and reference file number 2022-63746.