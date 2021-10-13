Will he or won't he run for mayor next year?
Not even Norm Letnick himself knows the answer to that question. Yet.
"I will pay close attention to the feedback I receive from the public and make a final decision next summer," Letnick said Wednesday.
Letnick, the four-term Liberal MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country, revealed last week he is open to the idea "if needed" of running for mayor in the October 2022 civic election.
The Daily Courier asked Letnick to clarify what he meant by the term "if needed", whether, for example, that meant he would only run if incumbent Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran decided not to seek re-election, or if he would run against Basran.
"By 'if needed' I mean if over the course of the next year prior to next fall's municipal election I get the sense that the public would like to see my name on the ballot for mayor I am letting them know now that I am interested in doing so," Letnick said Wednesday.
"I expect over the next few months other citizens, including Mayor Basran, will announce their intentions to run or not," Letnick said.
Asked Wednesday if he planned to seek re-election for a third term as mayor, Basran said there was "no announcement forthcoming".
Letnick moved to Kelowna from Banff in 1999 to teach business at Okanagan College. He sought the federal Conservative nomination in 2005, losing by 55 votes to Ron Cannan.
Letnick was elected as a Kelowna city council in the fall of that year. He won election as the Liberal MLA for Kelowna-Lake Country in 2009, and has been re-elected three times.
"The people of Kelowna have given me the privilege of representing them over the past 15 years and if they believe I'm needed to serve in a different role going forward, I will take my direction from them," Letnick said.
Basran beat his main challenger, Sharon Shepherd, in 2014, earning 57% of all votes cast to her 35%.
In 2018, Basran was re-elected with the same percent of the vote, while his top challenger Tom Dyas, a former friend turned political rival, received 30% of all votes cast.
While people may declare their intentions to run for mayor or council anytime, it is not possible to pick up official nomination papers at Kelowna City Hall until next August.