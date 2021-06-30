Thirsty British Columbians can keep buying booze at 7 a.m. but they'll have to go to the liquor store to get it.
A special regulation allowing liquor stores to open as early as 7 a.m., implemented as a convenience and safety measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, has been made permanent.
It was to have expired today.
"However, in response to industry feedback and to ensure businesses can continue to support t heir customers - particularly seniors and those who live in rural areas - the province is permanently allowing liquor retailers throughout B.C. to operate between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m. if they choose to do so," a government release issued Wednesday says.
But the permanent change applies to in-store liquor shopping only. Another temporary measure allowing home delivery of liquor as early as 7 a.m. has not been extended past today.