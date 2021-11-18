Springtime flooding in central Kelowna should be lessened with improvements to a unique diversion channel that funnels excess water from Mill Creek to Mission Creek.
The city plans to begin work soon on an upgrade to a two kilometre long, 40-year-old diversion structure, the only one of its kind in Kelowna.
First phase of the project, to cost $4 million, will see improvements to the diversion structure's inflow gate near Leckie Road.
"The racks and gates at the front end, that keep debris from clogging up the diversion, they need to be renewed so they're more effective," Kevin Van Vliet, the city's utility services manager, said Thursday in an interview.
"They also need to be made safer to clean," he said. "They can plug up pretty quickly, especially in a flood event, and it's not safe to remove the debris the way it's set up right now. We've had some pretty scary situations in there."
Final arrangements for the work are being made now between the city and a contractor, Van Vliet said. The aim is to have the project completed before the start of next year's snowmelt, but that could be complicated by any delays in the supply chain, he said.
Mill Creek, which meanders through Kelowna from the airport area to Okanagan Lake, drains low- and middle-elevation areas to the east of the city.
In the central part of Kelowna, the creek runs along many residential and business properties where buildings were constructed years ago much closer to the bank than would be allowed today.
Localized flooding is a concern quite often in the spring with evacuations and damage to properties occurring every few years.
The diversion pipe, built by the provincial government in the 1980s, diverts water from Mill Creek through into Mission Creek at the rate of about eight cubic metres per second.
Mission Creek, large sections of which were channelized and flanked by dikes decades ago, has a larger capacity and, while localized flooding along its course is not unknown, it happens less often than with Mill Creek.