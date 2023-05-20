Yes, Ultimate is a sport and it’s flying high in Canada

An inexpensive sport that focuses on sportsmanship and fun is gaining popularity.
Ultimate, originally known as Ultimate Frisbee, has rules but no referee and can see players spontaneously burst into song and dress in outlandish costumes as they charge up and down the field throwing and catching a plastic disc.
The 2023 Sunflicker Mixed Tournament hosted by the Kelowna Ultimate Players Society at Mission Recreation Park in early May drew close to 600 players on 33 teams from Saskatchewan to Seattle.
Registration for the popular annual tournament sold out in 48 hours, with six Calgary teams signed up in the first two hours after registration opened, said Paul Brain, president of the Kelowna Ultimate Players Society.
The finals in the competitive division saw Steezus, a New Westminster team dressed like construction workers in high visibility vests edge out the RedTails from Edmonton, Alberta, who were dressed as rednecks in sleeveless plaid shirts and cut off jean shorts while spectators clad in everything from cow outfits to Elton John fashions gasped in delight at the monster throws and spectacular catches.
Ultimate, which has been around for more than 50 years, began in Kelowna 20 years ago with a group of people who played every Saturday at City Park, said Brain.
Ultimate is like basketball mixed with football, Brain explained, but instead of using an inflated ball, players use a plastic flying disc.
“It’s similar to football in that you’re catching it in the end zone, but it’s similar to basketball in that you can’t run with the disc,” he said.
As soon as a player catches the disc, they have to stop.
They have 10 seconds to throw the disc up the field to somebody else.
Teams play seven on seven and mixed games have a set ratio of male to female players on the field.
The teams play to 13 points and the winner must win by two.
Brain said the sport is gaining popularity, adding that with Ultimate teams now in middle and high schools as well as UBC Okanagan, better quality players are coming out of the system.
“It’s a sport about spirit,” said Brain as he explained Ultimate’s growing popularity.
Ultimate is distinct from other sports in that it’s self-officiated, making it easy to play.
With no referees, Ultimate relies on players to know the rules, play fair and respect fellow players.
While competitive play is encouraged, taunting the opposition, intentional infractions and win-at-all costs behaviour must be avoided.
Brain said it is not unusual to see all the players on the field giving high fives to players who make great plays.
Ultimate is also inexpensive as players only need a pair of cleats and a disc.
For Dave McCreary, who was watching the final game at the side of the field wearing a blue sequined baseball cap and large square Elton John glitter glasses, Ultimate is accepting, especially at the lower levels.
McCreary, from Regina had wanted to submit a team from Alberta and Saskatchewan for Sunflicker, but couldn’t find enough women to meet the required ratio.
When he withdrew his team, Brain offered McCreary an opportunity to play on the Benny and Jets Elton John tribute team mostly made up of people from Kelowna.
McCreary has been playing Ultimate for 22 years after starting to play in a high school league.
“You have to abide by the spirit of the game, you have to respect your opponents, yourselves and make sure everyone’s having fun,” he said as he reached into a bag to show off a blue and silver sequined one-piece body suit he wore on the field to play.
Make no mistake, despite the glorious fashions and the impromptu bursts into song and chanting, there is serious athleticism involved in high level Ultimate with players sprinting down the field making spectacular dives and leaps to catch the disc.
Maya Douglas, who played in the tournament as part of Team Zissou from Calgary, was still wearing her team uniform of a red toque and powder blue outfit from Wes Anderson’s film, the Life Aquatic, as she took in the final from the sidelines.
Douglas started playing 10 years ago after moving to Calgary.
“There’s fantastic camaraderie, there’s sportsmanship to the highest degree, there is fitness on this field you don’t see in many sports,” she said.
Krista Aitken on the Steezus team has been playing Ultimate for 10 years.
Aitken got into the sport through her best friend and fell in love.
“The attraction is the community and athleticism and just the grit that you have to have to make it through an entire tournament,” she said.
People can check out high level Ultimate July 28 -30 as Kelowna hosts the Masters division of the 2023 Canadian Ultimate Championships that will see the best players ages 35 and older from across Canada competing at the Mission Recreation Park.