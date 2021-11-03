Thirty-two hectares of Crown land in West Kelowna will continue to be used as a public park for at least the next 30 years.
The Crown-owned properties make up one-third of all land contained within Glen Canyon Regional Park, which stretches up from Okanagan Lake along both sides of Powers Creek.
Features of the well-used park include hiking trails, several wooden staircases that give users a good workout, washrooms, interpretive signs, and views of a waterfall and the lake.
Crown-owned land makes up a part of 29 parks maintained by the Central Okanagan Regional District. An existing 10-year lease for Glen Canyon, based on a payment of $1 from the regional district to the province, is now up for renewal.
But rather than another decade-long extension, the plan is now for a 30-year lease, part of a trend to longer-term certainty for park operations. As well, the province is behind on renewing such agreements across B.C., and a longer-term lease will eventually reduce the backlog.
The 16 pages of legalese for the new lease, expected to be confirmed by regional directors at a meeting on Thursday, includes a clause saying the regional district will promptly conform to all its obligations except in the case of "enemy or hostile action or civil commotion", in which case an extension may be granted.