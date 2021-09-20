Most Canadians may hope to live in single-family homes but the City of Kelowna wants three quarters of new housing to be in the form of apartments, townhomes, and condos.
The city's updated official community plan, intended to guide development to 2040, sets a target of 76% for all new housing to be contained in multi-family buildings.
Only 24% of new housing units should be made up of single-family homes or on properties with two units, municipal planners suggest.
Multi-family housing is more desirable from a variety of perspectives, according to city officials. It's said to be a better use of land and infrastructure, will promote more transit use, and is more affordable than single-family.
As a result, the updated official community plan, to be considered today by city council, contains a number of policy statements aimed at restricting the construction of single-family home neighbourhoods, particularly in outlying areas.
Already this year, council has blocked plans for 650 new homes in the Upper Mission and the proposed official community plan suggests more such rejections are desirable in the future.
"Growth in suburban neighbourhoods would be slowed, protecting agricultural lands and environmentally sensitive areas and prioritizing transportation options that would benefit the highest number of residents," planner Robert Miles writes in a report to council.
Kelowna's population, currently 145,000, is expected to grow to 190,000 by 2040.
A single-family home is preferred by 70% of Canadian homebuyers, according to a 2020 survey conducted by the Canadian Home Builders' Association. That was a 25% increase since the group conducted its first such survey, in 2015.
City council is expected to give first reading to the updated plan at Monday's meeting with a public hearing set for Oct. 26., to be followed by formal adoption.