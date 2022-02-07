Unsuccessful B.C. Liberal leadership candidate Renee Merrifield will be the party's shadow critic for Environment and Climate Change.
Kevin Falcon, who won the leadership Saturday on the fifth ballot of voting by party members, named Merrifield to the position on Monday.
“That’s a passion for me because I’ve said from the very beginning when I launched this campaign that environment is something I want to make sure that we are leaders on again as the B.C. Liberal caucus,” Falcon said.
“We were the first government in North America to bring in a revenue-neutral carbon tax back in 2008. I always remind the public that the NDP fought stridently against that revenue neutral carbon tax and fought an election against us on it,” Falcon said.
“But we won that election in large part because we were the first government in North America to move forward with real systemic change to tackle the challenge of our generation,” Falcon said. “And that’s something going forward I want to make sure we’re leaders on again.”
Merrifield, a first-term Liberal MLA for Kelowna-Mission, finished fifth among the six leadership candidates, drawing about three percent support on the first ballot from party members. Falcon was ahead from the first ballot.
“I was very honoured and humbled that our new leader would ask me to take on this position,” Merrifield said later in an interview.
“Obviously, environment and climate change is on top of everyone’s mind. Look at how it’s affected British Columbia over the course of the last seven months, whether we’re talking about heat domes that catastrophically cost the lives of over 600 individuals or floods, or fires.
“We’ve had absolutely a year where, if we don’t pay attention, we’re not going to make it out,” Merrifield said.
Regarding her fifth-place showing on a first ballot that had six names, Merrifield said she was disappointed with the outcome of what she described a “positive learning experience”.
“It is all about learning and all about growing and all about moving forward,” she said. “The best part about it was the people I got to meet, the stories I got to hear, and that is a voice I get to carry forward.”
Ben Stewart, Liberal MLA for Kelowna West, was named by Falcon to be the Opposition critic for Transportation and Infrastructure. Stewart had supported Vancouver-Langara Liberal MLA Michael Lee for the leadership.
Penticton MLA Dan Ashton was named municipal affairs critic.
Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick and former party leader Andrew Wilkinson were the only two MLAs who didn’t get any critic assignments from the new leader.
Letnick had been serving as the assistant deputy speaker — in effect the No. 3 speaker in the Legislature — but the Liberal caucus on Monday nominated Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegert for the position.