A professor at Royal Roads and Simon Fraser universities in B.C. who calls Kelowna home is among 85 people named to the Order of Canada today.
Milton McClaren is receiving the honour “for being a pioneer of environmental education and a trailblazer in the technological development of distance learning in British Columbia.”
McClaren was involved in the development of the environmental education programs at both SFU and Royal Roads and has won numerous awards for his work in the field of environmental education. He has also been instrumental in designing and developing distance education and online courses.
He earned his PhD in Biological Sciences and has been working at SFU since 1967.
He is now an emeritus professor of education at SFU, still teaching and supervising masters and PhD-level programs. At Royal Roads, outside Victoria, he’s an adjunct professor, where he teaches and supervises students in the Environmental Education and Communications program.
Also receiving the Order or getting a promotion are sprinter Donovan Bailey, hockey player Angela James, actor Sandra Oh, curler Marilyn Bodogh, who won the world championship as Marilyn Darte in Kelowna in 1986, and Marion Buller, a judge and Indigenous rights advocate who recently issued a critical report into Westbank First Nation governance following the controversial sale of land on Pincushion Mountain.