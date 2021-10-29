Slight upward progress has been reported this week in COVID-19 vaccination rates in the Kelowna area.
Four of the seven sub-regions within the Central Okanagan saw one point increases in their vaccination rates compared to last week.
The rates were unchanged in the other three Kelowna sub-regions, as it was in Penticton. The Vernon rate rose one point.
The Glenmore area of Kelowna's vaccination rate, the highest in the B.C. Interior, was unchanged at 91%. The Okanagan Mission vaccination rate stayed at 89%, while downtown's rate rose one point to 89%.
Here are the current vaccination rates for other areas, along with their rate last week:
- West Kelowna 86% (85)
- Lake Country 83% (82)
- Rutland 83% (83)
- Rural, including Peachland 81% (80)
- Penticton 87% (87)
- Vernon 85% (84)
All these figures refer to the percentage of eligible people aged 12 and older who've received at least one of the two necessary vaccination shots.
The provincial average, as reported Friday, is 89.8%, so all but one of the main population areas in the Okanagan have vaccination rates below the provincial average.
The government also reported 584 new cases of COVID-19 provincewide, including 85 in the Interior Health region. Higher case counts were reported in Fraser Health (232) and Northern Health (104).
In the past week, people who are not fully vaccinated accounted for 66% of all new cases of COVID-19 in B.C.
In the past two weeks, those who are not fully vaccinated accounted for 74% of the 469 hospitalizations due to COVID-19.