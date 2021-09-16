Kelowna's mid-summer wave of COVID-19 infections continues to subside with new case counts declining for the fourth straight week.
But total infections in the Central Okanagan since the onset of the pandemic have now topped the 10,000 mark, meaning one of every 20 people in the region has had COVID-19.
Greater Kelowna's total infection rate of five percent is second-highest in the province, behind only Surrey's at eight percent.
While new cases in Kelowna are dropping, other areas of the Interior have either experienced a spike in cases or have seen their infection numbers hold steady at relatively high levels.
An average of 51 people a day tested positive for COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan last week, new information from the B.C. Centre for Disease Control shows.
That was down from an average of 68 infections the previous week, and it was well below the peak daily infection count of 131 recorded in mid-August.
New weekly infections also dropped in Penticton, from 69 down to 47, and in the South Okanagan, from 34 to 23.
But new infections last week remained at about 165 in the Vernon area, similar to the previous week. And the pace of infections increased in Kamloops, to 270 new cases last week from 249 the week before.
The total number of Central Okanagan residents who've tested positive for COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020 was 9,567 at the end of August.
Since then, about 909 people in greater Kelowna would have tested positive for COVID-19, based on current and recent weekly infection data. That would put the total number infected, as of Thursday, at 10,836.
The number of people who've died of COVID-19 is not provided by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control on a local health authority basis.
But the agency says just under one percent of everyone in the Interior Health region who've had COVID-19 (205 people among the 23,290 total cases) have died of the disease.
Extrapolating from that, a rough estimate based on general population comparison is that about 90 people in the greater Kelowna area would have died from COVID-19 since early 2020.
But the actual number is likely considerably higher, as Kelowna has many long-term care and assisted living homes, several of which have been wracked by repeated outbreaks of COVID-19. Older and frail people are at much greater risk of dying from the disease.
Through just the current outbreaks at Kelowna-area care homes , 22 people have died. Staff at such facilities still have until Oct. 12 to get vaccinated or possibly lose their job.