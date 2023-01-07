Two multi-family projects seek approval

Even during the mid-winter slow season, developers are seeking city council approval for multi-unit developments, one in Rutland and the other on the hillside right next to Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park in the Upper Mission.
Steven Belt of Zeidler Architecture submitted a rezoning for 285 and 305 Dougall Rd. N. and 365 McIntosh Rd. to build a 63-unit, six-storey rental apartment. The rezoning is from the Rutland Urban Centre zone to the specific rental only zone which precludes future conversion into condominiums without another rezoning.
If approved, an existing laneway exiting onto McIntosh Road will be closed in the future to remove driveways crossing a future active transportation corridor, a walking/running/bike pathway.
A new laneway along the southern boundary will be created for vehicle access.
This property is located within the 800 metres of Highway 33 so the Ministry of Highways must also give its OK.
“There is a possibility of a high water table or surcharging of storm drains during major storm events (which) should be considered in the design of the onsite system,” said city planner Mark Tanner.
McIntosh Road is classified an urban centre collector road so it must be upgraded to an urban standard including curb and gutter, separated sidewalk, curb extension at the Dougall and McIntosh intersection, LED street lighting, landscaped and irrigated boulevard, storm drainage system, pavement removal and replacement, he said in supporting the project.
However, the city wants to defer all upgrades to McIntosh Road since this work will be included in the city-led Active Transportation Corridor project. The cash-in-lieu amount is $50,300. Dougall Road N. is also classified as an urban centre collector road so it will be upgraded in the same way.
In the second rezoning application, Upper Mission Development Inc. wants to build 31 townhouse units at 949 Hewetson Ct. So GTA Architecture Ltd. has applied for a rezoning from large-lot housing to townhouse housing for a 1.86-hectare development to be called The Heights at Upper Mission.
“The proposed zone is consistent with the Official Community Plan objectives. In addition, the proposed design meets the minimum setbacks, parking and other development regulations as outlined in the Zoning Bylaw,” said planner Tyler Caswell.
“Due to the regulatory complexity of developing land within environmentally-sensitive and hillside areas, staff are recommending final adoption be considered subsequent to the issuance of a Natural Environment and Hazardous Condition Development Permit.
Caswell highlighted one condition: “The city is relying on the geotechnical engineer’s report to prevent any damage to property and-or injury to persons from occurring as a result of problems with soil slippage or soil instability related to this proposed subdivision.”
The “cluster” of single-detached and semi-detached housing will have access via a new driveway off Hewetson Court.
The proposal will include two separate pedestrian accesses to Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park, along with a statutory-right-of-way to allow access through the site. The property is vacant and is surrounded by Kuiper’s Peak Mountain Park to the south, east and west.
City council will consider the proposal at its regular meeting at 1:30 p.m. on Monday in the council chambers in City Hall, 1435 Water St., Kelowna.