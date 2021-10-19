After taking last year off due to COVID-19, Big White Ski Club will host its 50th annual Ski & Board Swap on Saturday at New Life Church, 2041 Harvey Ave. (behind MEC), in Kelowna.
The swap will again have quality pre-owned equipment for both kids and adults combined with a wide assortment of new clothing, equipment and accessories from several retailers.
Consignments will be accepted 10 a.m.-7:30 p.m. on Friday ($3 fee per item) with the sale 8 a.m.-3 p.m. (admission $2/person or $5/family). All attendees must show proof of vaccination along with one piece of government ID.
“It’s an unbelievable one-stop shopping opportunity for getting fully and affordably outfitted for the winter season. It is also a great way to clean out your garage or storage shed and sell your gently-used equipment and clothing,” says swap coordinator and club president Dave Willoughby.
“We also have a great consignment system which allows sellers to register online before arriving Friday to consign their goods.”
Funds raised through this annual two-day event, all run by volunteers, will support the non-profit organization that for over 60 years has provided world-class alpine ski training. he said.
“The club has taken pride in developing strong skiers and athletes through specialized training with a goal of providing high quality and affordable ski racing development programs for children aged 6 to 16, where each member can develop a skiing ability to their own highest potential in a fun and safe club environment.”
Volunteering for the event also gives people first pick of the gear. Volunteers can attend the ‘Buy Night’ held 7-9 p.m. on Friday. For more information on the swap, how to consign online or to volunteer, go to bigwhiteskiclub.com
—————
The deadline for early bird pricing on Big White season passes has been extended to this Friday at 5 p.m.
The deadline had been Sunday night but the resort’s computer system experienced technological challenges.
“Our season pass eStore experienced slow periods and technical difficulties due to high demand on the final day of our early bird pass sale,” the resort stated in a Monday release.
“We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the resort said.
Early bird pricing offers a substantial discount. An adult pass is $799 compared to the pre-season rate of $889, and a cost of $1,199 once the ski season starts in late November.