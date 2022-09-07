Wayne Danforth’s photo of a grizzly bear was awarded second place in the Wild Settings category, while Chad Berney’s photograph of a dolphin earned third place in the same category.
More than 800 photos were submitted in the annual contest, which this year raised almost $24,000 for an SPCA facility that cares for injured and orphaned wildlife.
Items featuring all the winning photos can be bought online at the BC SPCA’s online store beginning in October.
Danforth’s photo is of a grizzly bear scratching his back this past May in Khutzemateen Provincial Park north of Prince Rupert. Berney’s photo is of a dolphin cutting through still water in Knight Inlet in Mount Waddington Regional District.