Youth sports tournaments can resume next week in B.C. as COVID-19 infections due to the Omicron variant continue to fall.
But other public health orders related to the pandemic remain in place and the B.C. Vaccination Card is expected to be in use until June.
“We are on a downward trend in community infections but at the same time the number of people in hospital remains high and it’s the highest it has been in our pandemic and it’s putting significant strain on our health care system,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Wednesday.
Henry noted federal guidance on COVID-19 vaccinations has changed to stating that children between five and 11 should get a jab. Previously, the suggestion was that vaccines ‘may’ be offered to youngsters.
“They have strengthened that recommendation and that is because what we are seeing is that five-to-11 year olds, thankfully, remain at low risk of severe disease but the number of children being hospitalized because of infections has gone up,” Henry said.
There should continue to be eight weeks between the first and second vaccination shot for children, Henry said.
A total of 1,446 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed Wednesday in B.C., down almost two-thirds from the early January peak. There were 319 new infections in the Interior Health region, down from a daily peak of more than 550 on Jan. 19.
With the overall decline in new COVID-19 cases in B.C., Henry said youth sports tournaments can resume Feb. 1. “I know this is an important time of year for many different sports, especially team sports,” she said.
“Right now, because of what we’re seeing, adult tournaments remain paused for now,” Henry said.
The B.C. Vaccine Card, necessary to gain entry to many locations such as restaurants and arenas, is expected to be required until June 30.
“If we are in a better place before then, however, we will look to make adjustments earlier," Henry said. “As we move through this pandemic, I expect it will no longer be necessary. But right now, it is.”
Henry was optimistic the pandemic situation would continue to improve with steadily declining numbers of new infections that allow for the loosening of public health orders. This Friday marks the second anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in B.C.
“We’re all tired of COVID-19, no one more than me,” Henry said. “I think we would all love to be done with Covid but as much as we would like that, our reality is that Covid is here with us right now. And we’re not yet over it.”