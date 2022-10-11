Do you support the idea of a ‘Strong Mayor’, as recently-passed legislation in Ontario provides for? The law gives mayors the right to veto certain bylaws, hire and fire department heads, and gives mayors the responsibility for preparing and tabling budgets, instead of council.
COLIN BASRAN: My vote as Mayor is equal to that of my Council colleagues and that’s something I support. It means that our City’s future is shaped through collaboration and consensus. Council collectively must make decisions based on what is best for the entire community. No one person should be able to dictate how those decisions are made. Each of us on Council brings unique backgrounds and experiences to the table which makes for balanced decision making.
TOM DYAS: I know the best results come from collaboration. Whether at the Chamber of Commerce or Chairing the 2020 Memorial Cup bid, collaboration was always front and centre. As Kelowna’s next Mayor it will be important to work together with Council and their diverse set of skills and life experiences. That’s why I don’t believe strong Mayor powers are necessary. I will welcome everyone’s opinion at the council table, and not tell anyone to leave.