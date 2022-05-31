Scotiabank

Scotiabank has providing a donation of $250,000 to support two Okanagan College programs geared toward high school students.

Programs designed to help Indigenous and female high school students develop their computer and business skills have been supported by a $250,000 donation from Scotiabank.

The 17-week programs, known as Gateway to Tech and Gateway to Community and Business, are delivered by Okanagan College.

The donation is part of ScotiaRISE, the bank’s 10-year, $500 million initiative to promote economic resilience among individuals who have faced barriers to education, according to a college release issued Tuesday.

“We hope both programs will support the arc of a young person’s life onto a positive and fulfilling future as a healthy and contributing member of their community," Larry Clements, a district vice-president of Scotiabank, said in the release.

Students in Grades 10 through 12 can receive high school credits for taking a Gateway program.

 