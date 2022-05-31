Programs designed to help Indigenous and female high school students develop their computer and business skills have been supported by a $250,000 donation from Scotiabank.
The 17-week programs, known as Gateway to Tech and Gateway to Community and Business, are delivered by Okanagan College.
The donation is part of ScotiaRISE, the bank’s 10-year, $500 million initiative to promote economic resilience among individuals who have faced barriers to education, according to a college release issued Tuesday.
“We hope both programs will support the arc of a young person’s life onto a positive and fulfilling future as a healthy and contributing member of their community," Larry Clements, a district vice-president of Scotiabank, said in the release.
Students in Grades 10 through 12 can receive high school credits for taking a Gateway program.