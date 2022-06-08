Big White snow in June

It almost looks like skiing and boarding could still take place at Telus Park at Big White, as shown in this screengrab Wednesday from a resort webcam. The Okanagan snowpack is at 153% of normal for early June, the B.C. River Forecast Centre says.

 Big White

The Okanagan snowpack is much deeper than usual for this time of year because of a cool spring, the B.C. River Forecast Centre says.

As of June 1, the snowpack was at 153% of normal. A month ago, the snowpack was between 80-89% of normal but the melt has been delayed by weeks of cool weather, raising the potential for flooding if temperatures were to surge.

Across B.C., the provincial snowpack is at 165% of normal.

“Flood risk remains high due to the delayed melt of the mountain snowpack throughout the province,” the Centre says in a bulletin released Wednesday.

“All regions of the province with snow measurements have snow basin indices greater than 140% of normal, indicating significant risk throughout the B.C. Interior from snowmelt related flooding.”

Temperatures were between 1.5 C and 4.5 C cooler than normal in April, and between 3 C and 0.5 C below normal in May.

Unsettled conditions, normal for June, are expected for the next week, with highs in the range of 22 C, and a mix of cloud, sun, and showers in the forecast.

In Mission Creek, the flow is currently 35 cubic metres per second, down from a seasonal peak of 58 cubic metres per second set last Saturday following heavy rain in Kelowna on Friday.

The Similkameen snowpack is at 165% of normal for early June while the Boundary country’s snowpack is at 173% of normal.