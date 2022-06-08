The Okanagan snowpack is much deeper than usual for this time of year because of a cool spring, the B.C. River Forecast Centre says.
As of June 1, the snowpack was at 153% of normal. A month ago, the snowpack was between 80-89% of normal but the melt has been delayed by weeks of cool weather, raising the potential for flooding if temperatures were to surge.
Across B.C., the provincial snowpack is at 165% of normal.
“Flood risk remains high due to the delayed melt of the mountain snowpack throughout the province,” the Centre says in a bulletin released Wednesday.
“All regions of the province with snow measurements have snow basin indices greater than 140% of normal, indicating significant risk throughout the B.C. Interior from snowmelt related flooding.”
Temperatures were between 1.5 C and 4.5 C cooler than normal in April, and between 3 C and 0.5 C below normal in May.
Unsettled conditions, normal for June, are expected for the next week, with highs in the range of 22 C, and a mix of cloud, sun, and showers in the forecast.
In Mission Creek, the flow is currently 35 cubic metres per second, down from a seasonal peak of 58 cubic metres per second set last Saturday following heavy rain in Kelowna on Friday.
The Similkameen snowpack is at 165% of normal for early June while the Boundary country’s snowpack is at 173% of normal.