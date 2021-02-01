The average number of people in the Central Okanagan who test positive for COVID-19 each day has fallen to less than 10 from a peak of 50 in early December.
Sixty-five people in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country, and Peachland were confirmed to have the disease between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23, the B.C. Centre for Disease Control says.
For nearly two months, new daily case counts have dropped steadily in the Central Okanagan.
The peak of 50 was recorded just after the province introduced new public health measures intended to curb the spread of the virus, such as banning people from visiting in each others homes, and pausing some adult sports and religious services.
Reports of new daily infections, based on the most recent BC CDC data, were also down from 14 to eight in Vernon, down from two to 1.3 in Penticton, and down from three to 0.8 in the South Okanagan.
No Lower Mainland municipality is currently ranked in the highest classification used by the BC CDC to measure the spread of the virus. The province's fastest rates of transmission are around Fort Nelson, in the Cariboo-Chilcotin, Howe Sound, and the Bella Coola Valley.
Revelstoke, which had recently seen an outbreak of COVID-19, recorded only two cases between Jan. 17 and Jan. 23, and there were no cases at all in Nelson, Creston, Grand Forks, and Castlegar.
The next update from the BC CDC on case counts in specific B.C. communities will be on Wednesday.
This afternoon, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will announce how many British Columbians tested positive for COVID-19 since last Friday.