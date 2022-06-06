Firefighters fashioned a type of “zipline” to carry a boy, an RCMP officer, and a police dog to safety across a fast-flowing Kelowna creek.
The youngster had crossed KLO Creek in the Scenic Canyon park area on Saturday about 1:30 p.m.
“I think he sort of shimmied his way across the creek on logs and debris for some reason. But when he got to the other side, he realized it wasn’t safe to come back across the creek,” Kelowna Fire Department Capt. Shayne Kiehlbauch said Monday in an interview.
An RCMP dog handler who was the first emergency responder on the scene could see the youngster was either in distress or injured, and made the decision to also cross the creek to reach him.
When firefighters arrived, they decided the safest way to proceed was to establish a high-line rescue apparatus over the creek.
“It’s sort of like a zip line,” Kiehlbauch explained. “Once the line was established on either side of the creek, a harness was used to bring all three back across the creek. We have a harness that’s designed just for dogs.”
The youngster was taken to hospital with what are believed to have been minor injuries.
All local creeks are flowing fast, and firefighters say people should use “extreme caution” when near any waterway, states a release from the fire department.