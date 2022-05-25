The prospect of highrises in West Kelowna is welcomed by city councillors who suggest taller buildings make better use of land and provide more housing options.
Commenting Tuesday on an updating of the city’s official community plan, several councillors suggested they would favour increasing current building height limits.
“Anecdotally I’ve heard if you’re going to build over eight storeys, or 10 I believe it was, 10 is sort of the minimum that you can build with concrete to make it cost effective. And anything above that is, I won’t say gravy, but you can build at a lower cost per square foot, which leads into attainability and all those types of items,” said Coun. Jason Friesen.
The owner of a vacant 8.5 acre property in central Westbank is expected to propose several highrises on the site. Given its location, the buildings would have sweeping views of vineyards, Okanagan Lake, and Kelowna.
A part of the updated OCP that drew less-than-favourable reaction from councillors was the news that a hoped-for neighbourhood commercial centre may not be built in the Smith Creek-Shannon Lake area. Developers see the area as more suitable for housing than retail opportunities, council heard.
Given the current dim prospects for a new neighbourhood retail centre in Smith Creek/Shannon Lake, city staff have suggested expanding the boundaries of a similar centre in Lakeview Heights. But the idea was opposed by Coun. Rick De Jong.
“This to me is wrong,” De Jong said. “Lakeview Heights should be what it’s going to be, within the plan. We have a vision for Lakeview Heights that’s unique to Lakeview Heights. That shouldn’t be driven by a shortcoming over here.”
Generally, De Jong said he thought new neighbourhood centres - the creation of which is designed, in large part, to lessen the need for people to make long drives to shops and services - should reflect market forces.
“Some neighbourhoods will have large centres, some will have small centres. Some may have a grocery store, some a convenience store, some neither, maybe just a liquor store perhaps, like what we’re seeing right now up in Glenrosa. And I’m okay with that,” De Jong said.
More details on the new official community plan will come back to council later this year.