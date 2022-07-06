Voters in Lake Country will decide this fall whether to let the town borrow up to $8 million to buy waterfront land for community use.
A loan authorization bylaw was given preliminary approval by town council this week but it must still be approved by voters. The referendum question will be attached to the ballot for the Oct. 15 civic election.
Town officials say having $8 million available to them will allow them to act fast should the opportunity to buy waterfront land arise.
“Council wants to be in the position to have the ability to borrow funds for when the right waterfront property comes along,” states a town release.