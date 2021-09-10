Central Okanagan Search and Rescue is looking for a new home.
The non-profit presented a building needs analysis to the Regional District of Central Okanagan on Thursday that recommended a central, more secure location in a larger building.
The regional district was supportive but, like most of its priorities, funding was an issue.
“We’ve looked at various SAR groups around British Columbia and realize funding is a challenge for everyone,”“ said COSAR president Brad Trites.
“Over the last few years, several search and rescue teams around the province have received significant support from their communities to help fund buildings that meet the growing needs from increased demand of SAR services.”
“Support has come through a variety of sources such as generous leasing deals for land, as in the case of Rossland SAR.
“Other teams in the province, such as Nanaimo and Kamloops, have received support from local philanthropists who have provided significant donations to help achieve funding needs.
“Our team handles everything from technical backcountry rescues to searching for lost children and elderly individuals with dementia. Everyone in our community potentially benefits from the services provided by our team.”
COSAR is the third busiest volunteer search and rescue organization in Canada and is expected to handle more than 100 call-outs this year.