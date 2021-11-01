Kelowna's new 10-year capital plan has a wish list worth $626 million.
That is the estimated value of projects for which there is currently no identified funding source.
Some of these big-ticket items, known as Priority 2 projects, include replacement of the Community Theatre at $75 million, replacement of the city yards facility at $60 million, and extension of Clement Avenue from Spall Road to Highway 33, also estimated to cost $60 million.
Some projects previously in the 10-year plan have been dropped from the new iteration entirely, meaning they almost certainly will not get underway until after 2030.
These include $25 million worth of new parkades, a whopping $47 million replacement of the Kelowna Museum, and $10 million worth of renovations to Prospera Place, the downtown rink that's now almost a quarter-century old.
Also pushed beyond 2030 is some kind of "adaptive re-use" for Memorial Arena, the other downtown rink that's even older, having been opened a few years after the Second World War ended in 1945.
The updated plan, reviewed by council on Monday, envisions total spending of $1.5 billion in the next decade. Funding comes from a mix of taxation, grants, reserves, utilities, and fees paid by developers.
Largely because of projects being taken off the books for now, the $626 million worth of Priority 2 projects in the new plan is $91 million less than the value of Priority 2 projects contemplated in the plan that was approved just last year.
As a practical matter, the plan represents a guide to how city officials believe spending should occur in the coming decade. Actual budget decisions are taken by council in December of each year.