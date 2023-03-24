If other locations in the Interior are any example, Rutland’s new urgent care centre will be busy as soon as its doors open.
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix announced Thursday the Central Okanagan’s third urgent care centre will open in the fall.
It’ll be located at the corner of Highway 33 and Rutland Road where Valley First Credit Union is also located.
“It will provide urgent primary care services to people living in the community who need to see a health-care provider within 12 to 24 hours, but do not require a visit to an emergency department,” Dix said. “That would be things such as sprains and cuts and high fevers and minor infections.”
The unit will be the ninth Urgent and Primary Care Centre in the Interior and 31st in the province. The busiest ones are in the Interior.
“The urgent and primary care centres in this region are the best staffed and the public response has been the largest of any region in British Columbia,” said Dix. “The Kelowna urgent and primary care centre, I believe, is the most popular urgent and primary care centre in the province.”
Some urgent-care centres are at or close to capacity.
Dix said an increase in the use of virtual medical care, which took off at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, has not reduced demand for in-person visits.
“It’s still the case that urgent and primary centre centres everywhere got a lot of visits not just from people without a family doctor, but also people who had them but wanted to see someone in person,” he said.
“There’s a lot of demand for urgent and primary care centres and demand for walk-in clinics as well, because those are the doors that were opened.
“The centres have become more popular,” Dix said.
The Rutland centre will be open 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week. It’ll be staffed by 31.3 full-time equivalent workers, including family doctors, nurse practitioners, nurses, social workers, physiotherapists and life-skills workers.
Interior Health CEO Susan Brown described her visit to a clinic in Cranbrook and said she hopes to see its success replicated in Rutland.
“The team there do outstanding work. It may be virtual, it may be in person and they may see more than one provider in one day, which prevents people coming back for a second visit for maybe the same problem.
“The response from the public who are receiving these services has been overwhelmingly positive. We hope to create that same environment here in Rutland,” she said, adding that services will be tailored to Rutland’s needs.
“We know that many people don’t have access to primary care providers. This facility aims to be a valuable health-care option to connect people that have urgent and ongoing health needs with physicians, nurse practitioners and registered nurses as well as other health-care providers,” said Loyal Wooldridge, chair of the Central Okanagan Regional Hospital District, which also contributes funding.
In addition to the new UPCC, a community health centre is planned for Rutland in a partnership with local health organizations and the Ministry of Health. Community health centres are locally run, not-for-profit services.
Local BC Liberal MLAs and former health critics Norm Letnick and Renee Merrifield also attended the announcement outside the Rutland health unit. Dix credited Letnick with drawing his attention to health-care needs of the area. Letnick presented Dix with a Rutland Strong T-shirt.
Dix also paid tribute to Rutland resident and former MP, MLA and city councillor Al Horning, who died on Monday, and commented on the brutal beating of Sikh student Gagandeep Singh at a local bus stop. Dix praised local authorities for making sure Singh got treatment despite not being signed up for B.C.’s health plan.