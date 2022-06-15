Two Vancouver police officers visited Vernon high schools in support of Pride month this week.
Constables Chris Burkett and Bryan Watson of the Vancouver Police Department are both members of ‘Out on Patrol’, a peer support organization for 2SLGBTQ+ members of law enforcement.
The constables talked to social justice classes as Fulton Secondary School and Vernon Secondary School about ‘Out on Patrol’ and other 2SLGBTQ+ topics.
“It was great to connect with the kids, who were engaged and had thoughtful questions related to policing and our personal experiences as 2SLGBTQ+ (police officers),” Birkett said in a release distributed by the Vernon RCMP, which organized the constables visit to Vernon.
“We want the public to know that policing is inclusive and diverse and that we’re committed to strengthening the relationships we have with members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community. That message is really important,” said Vernon RCMP Const. Neil Horne, the detachment’s school resource officer for the North Okanagan.
The ‘Out on Patrol’ organization received a grant last year from the Motorola Solutions Foundation to launch a scholarship fund and launch in-school presentations. But the group’s members weren’t able to get into schools until COVID-19 pandemic health protocols were eased.