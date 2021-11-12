The provincial government should try to separate "bona fide farmers" from those who own agricultural land mainly as a way to secure significant tax benefits, a new report recommends.
That's one of the 19 recommendations aimed at ensuring a more prosperous future for the Okanagan's fruit tree industry, a sector with deep roots in the Valley but one that is also under considerable financial pressure.
Other suggestions in the new report are greater embrace of automation as it can be hard for farmers to find enough workers and a review of the cost-effectiveness of the longstanding Sterile Insect Release program.
There are also suggestions for a new provincial agency specifically devoted to the interests of the fruit tree industry, and more effort to ensure Okanagtan-grown fruit is consistently world class.
The 50-page report, prepared by Deloitte for the provincial government, is titled The Path Forward: a Blueprint for B.C.'s Tree Fruit Industry.
"Our government is committed to the industry's lasting prosperity," Agriculture Minister Lana Popham said in a release.
Okanagan fruit farmers, particularly apple growers, have been battered by years of returns that are below the cost of production. As well, acreage size has been decreasing and there have been labour challenges exacerbated by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The new report, developed over 10-months of consolation with industry officials, will now be studied by government officials with a view to implementation of its recommendations.
The one suggestion that could have impact far beyond the authentic farming community is to differentiate between "bona fide farmers", those who need to make their living from agriculture, and others who own farmland as a hobby or as a way of paying less property tax.
To claim the highly advantageous farm status for taxation purposes, owners of agricultural land must sell only a few thousand dollars of agricultural product each year.
In practice, this has led to wealthy individuals buying up sizable farming properties, producing a nominal crop such as hay, and claiming the taxation benefit that applies not only to the land but also to the residential structure.
As a result, there are many large homes in farming areas owned by people who have little to no interest in actually farming.
"It is suggested that the low income thresholds support speculation and idling of land (eg. lifestyle estates with large houses and minimal agricultural production)," the report states.
"(Currently), all owners of agricultural land are treated the same and get the same benefits. In effect, farmers that produce food for consumption and contribute to the province's food security are treated the same as those that are simply landowners," the report states.
A definition of a "bona fide farmer" should be devised, the report suggests, with only those people able to take advantage of the tax benefit and access government programs intended to support agriculture.