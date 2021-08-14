Lake Country Fire Department has a new vehicle to help protect structures from wildfires. “It is not just a big tanker, but is an agile water transport vehicle able to fill port-a-tanks in areas lacking water supply,” the municipality said of the new truck in a release.
“This engine is designed especially for wildland interface operations – in other words, emergency fire response to subdivisions that border forests,” said Fire Chief Steve Windsor.
The new fire truck carries more than 9,000 litres of water.
“The big difference in this truck is … we can throw big water without the need of another big fire truck involved,” said Deputy Chief Brent Penner. “Add the high volume monitor (water cannon) on the top of the rig and two members of our firefighting team can make a big impact on a fire immediately upon arrival.