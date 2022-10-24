Some would-be provincial politicians are already talking to Kelowna West MLA Ben Stewart about representing the Liberals in the fourth riding expected to be created for the Central Okanagan.
Stewart said Monday he expects the party will begin asking candidates for the nomination to formally step forward early next year. But inquiries are already being made, he said.
“I think we’ll be surprised who comes out and wins the nomination,” Stewart said. “I don’t necessarily know if it’s going to be somebody who we see regularly in a city council.
“My guess is that there are people in all walks of life who are in Kelowna, who many people don’t know right now, who would make great candidates,” he said.
“I’ve actively been meeting with some of them, and they want to know what it’s like to be an MLA,” Stewart said. “It’s a huge commitment and I don’t think it should be underestimated, but the value in providing leadership, good ideas, bold ideas, that will make British Columbia a better place is what they need to bring to the table.”
A provincial commission has recommended, given the region’s fast population growth, that a new riding called Kelowna Centre be created. It would encompass downtown and much of the inner-city area.
The report’s recommendations are expected to be acted upon next spring, with the recommended six new ridings in place across B.C. for the 2024 election.
Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon has said he wants to have contested nominations for the right to represent the party in the new ridings, and to select new candidates where the sitting MLA is not running for re-election.
The alternative is for Falcon to simply appoint candidates, but that’s not a move that would likely sit well with Kelowna-area Liberals, given the party’s long electoral dominance in this area and its robust party membership lists.
Prospective candidates would have to be vetted by party leaders, to make sure their values and principles are in general alignment with those of the Liberals, Stewart said.
“Once they’re accepted as candidates, it then basically comes down to selling the most party memberships so you have people who can vote for you as the candidate,” Stewart said.
Stewart reflected back on his own experience, when he was among those to try for the Liberal party nomination in Kelowna West when former MLA Rick Thorpe announced he would not run in the 2009 election. The campaign kicked off in the spring of 2008, with party members voting on the candidate that fall.
“In my case, it was from March to November, going out and meeting people, selling memberships, and encouraging them to vote for me,” he said. “It was a fair bit of work, and that’s something anyone interested in running for the party nomination in Kelowna Centre should also consider.”