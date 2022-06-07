Gellatly
The late Ferne Jean is shown in this 2018 file photo standing along headstones in a cemetery contained within the Gellatly Heritage Regional Park in West Kelowna. An agreement that provides for the care and upkeep of the cemetery and park is expected to be renewed this week for another three years.
 
 Daily Courier file photo

An agreement that provides for the upkeep of a scenic park in West Kelowna that includes a cemetery should be renewed for another three years, directors of the Central Okanagan Regional District will hear Thursday.

Staff recommend renewal of an agreement between the district and the Trustees of the Gellatly Cemetery, a group that helps maintain the Gellatly Regional Park.

“The trustees have invested numerous volunteer hours and committed significant funding toward the restoration of some of the buildings,” parks director Murray Kopp writes in a report to directors.

Under terms of the agreement, the society receives about $2,500 a year to help with the upkeep of the park and cemetery.

The Gellatly family was among the pioneers on the Westside. Their descendants and others have restored farm buildings and relocated them to the site, which sits on a hillside with a scenic view of Okanagan Lake.

Ferne Jean, who was instrumental in the park’s creation in 1999, passed away in April.

In a 2018 interview she said of the cemetery in the six-acre park: “We don’t promote it or anything. Mostly, people just come to check out the park, see how beautiful it is and are amazed there’s a cemetery there. Then they call us later, ask if they can be buried there one day, and we say, ‘Sure.’”
 
 