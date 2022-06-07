An agreement that provides for the upkeep of a scenic park in West Kelowna that includes a cemetery should be renewed for another three years, directors of the Central Okanagan Regional District will hear Thursday.
Staff recommend renewal of an agreement between the district and the Trustees of the Gellatly Cemetery, a group that helps maintain the Gellatly Regional Park.
“The trustees have invested numerous volunteer hours and committed significant funding toward the restoration of some of the buildings,” parks director Murray Kopp writes in a report to directors.
Under terms of the agreement, the society receives about $2,500 a year to help with the upkeep of the park and cemetery.
The Gellatly family was among the pioneers on the Westside. Their descendants and others have restored farm buildings and relocated them to the site, which sits on a hillside with a scenic view of Okanagan Lake.
Ferne Jean, who was instrumental in the park’s creation in 1999, passed away in April.