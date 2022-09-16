West Kelowna hopes to get permission from the province for social housing complexes to be built on Crown land.
More such facilities are needed to help West Kelowna’s vulnerable population, city officials say, given the lack of available and suitable land within the municipality.
Last year, the municipality drew some criticism for locating a modular supportive housing complex with 40 beds in an industrial area adjacent to several gravel pits. “Was the dump not available?” Nicole Richard, a member of the city’s advisory planning commission, said sarcastically when the group reviewed the housing plan.
West Kelowna city councillors advocated for the use of Crown land for social housing complexes during their meetings with provincial officials during this week’s Union of B.C. Municipalities annual convention in Whistler.
Other topics pressed by city councillors, according to a Friday release from the municipality, were more provincial funding for the RCMP, reconfiguring Highway 97 traffic lanes in Westbank to create a more pleasing walking environment, and allowing use of vineyard properties within the Agricultural Land Reserve for an extension of a multi-purpose pathway along Boucherie Road.