The Interior Health region recorded 550 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the highest one-day total since the onset of the pandemic two years ago.
The previous peak was 532 cases, reported both on Tuesday of this week and on Jan. 7.
Updated data suggests that, while cases of the Omicron variant are no longer rising sharply, as they began to do in late December, the hoped-for downward trend in numbers has yet to take hold in the B.C. Southern Interior.
Across B.C., the seven-day rolling average of new cases has dropped by about-one third since early January, from 3,300 cases to 2,100 cases. On Tuesday, the new provincial count was 2,387 additional cases.
Province-wide, hospitalizations due to the disease rose from 854 on Tuesday to 895 on Wednesday, with 115 people in intensive care. Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has predicted that, since hospitalizations trail case rates, the number of people in hospital with COVID-19 should peak this weekend and then begin to decline.
In the Interior Health region, 99 people were being treated in hospital on Wednesday, of whom 17 were in intensive care.
Across Interior Health, 307 people have died of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. More than 46,300 people in IH have tested positive for the disease; 40,000 have recovered, and there are currently 5,800 active cases.