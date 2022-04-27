Permission has been given by the Central Okanagan Regional District for the staging of the Gonzo Music Festival and Golf Tournament at the Sunset Ranch Golf Club on June 25.
Up to 2,500 people are expected to attend the festival, last held in 2019 before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The greatest potential for negative impacts to the surrounding area are noise and parking,” regional planner Todd Cashin says. “Speakers will be placed away from major residential areas and nearby homes have been offered free tickets.”
Performers for this year’s festival include The Washboard Union, Chris Buck, Raquel Cole, Cod Gone Wild, Dirt Road Operat, and Roger Gabriel. Artists perform at each hole on the golf course.
Conditions set by the regional district include permission also being given by the RCMP, and the relevant provincial authorities. The festival must also end by 10:30 p.m.