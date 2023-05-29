Where do you want to ride your bike? The city wants to know.
The City of Kelowna is asking residents to help identify new route opportunities within the existing and future bike network, especially neighbourhood bikeways.
These are usually on streets with low traffic volumes and speeds, where cyclists and motorists can safely share the road. They can include features that help prioritize bicycles, calm traffic, and connect neighbourhoods to the larger bicycle network.
Two routing studies are underway and Kelowna residents have lots of opportunities, in person and online, to have their say.
In-person at GoByBike Week Celebration Stations:
• today, 7-9 a.m on the Okanagan Rail Trail at Spall and Clement
• Thursday, 4-6 p.m. at Ben Lee Park
• Friday, 4-6 p.m. at Railside Brewing
Drop-ins:
• June 12, 10 a.m. to noon at Parkinson Activity Centre
• June 13, 3-5 p.m. at Rutland Centennial Park
• June 21, 4-6 p.m. at Mission Rec Transit Exchange
You can complete an online survey, comment on the city map, or ask a question at getinvolved.kelowna.ca/
neighbourhood-bikeways, now until July 2.
There’s also an online information session on June 22, 10-11 a.m. Register at getinvolved.kelowna.ca/
neighbourhood-bikeways
The city is also seeking input on the Glenmore Active Transportation Corridor project, which aims to provide an improved connection between the intersection of Glenmore Drive/High Road and the Okanagan Rail Trail (where it crosses Glenmore at Spall Road).
The city is exploring three routing options:
• a uni-directional protected bike lanes (on both sides of Glenmore) from High Road to the Okanagan Rail Trail
• a bi-directional protected bike lanes (on the east side of Glenmore) from High Road to the Okanagan Rail Trail
• a neighbourhood bikeway facility that routes through the Old Glenmore neighbourhood from Glenmore/High Road to the Okanagan Rail Trail.