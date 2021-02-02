There has been an "encouraging" decline in COVID-19 cases across B.C. in recent weeks, provincial officials say.
But they warn that continued vigilance in adhering to public health protocols is necessary given the uncertainties surrounding new variants of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
A total of 429 new cases were reported across B.C. between Monday and Tuesday, continuing a steady decline of the 800-plus new cases that were being reported each day in early December.
Fifty-one of the new cases were in the Interior Health region. More than 100 new cases a day were often reported in the IH region in January.
"We're seeing an encouraging trend in our COVID-19 curve," provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement.
"The efforts you are making, combined with the immunization of our long-term care residents and workers, are making a difference," they said.
"Fewer cases is a welcome sign for all of us and makes it all the more important to keep going with the fundamentals of staying local, staying small, and staying safe right now," they said.
Lower transmission rates will help make B.C. "better positioned" to deal with the effects of coronavirus variants, now showing up in the province, Henry and Dix say.
Current restrictions on social gatherings and religious services are set to expire on Friday. But on Monday, Henry suggested it was likely that another extension would be announced.
With the additional cases announced Tuesday, a total of 68,366 British Columbians have now tested positive for COVID-19.
Just over 4,500 cases are considered to be active, 294 people are in hospital, and more than 61,000 people have recovered. Eight additional deaths due to COVID-19 were announced Tuesday, making the total 1,218 since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020.