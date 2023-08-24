New fire guards are being built in some areas of West Kelowna to try prevent a resurgence of the massive McDougall Creek blaze as temperatures rise this weekend.
All Kelowna evacuees were expected to return home by Thursday night as two fires on the east side of Okanagan Lake are now considered to be held.
And more details have emerged of the harrowing conditions faced by firefighters as they were almost encircled by flames in the Trader’s Cove neighbourhood off Westside Road last week.
‘’Trader’s Cove basically exploded around us,’’ area fire chief Paul Zydowicz said Thursday. ‘’We were dealing with 10 to 15 homes on fire within five to ten minutes of ignition.’’
The "speed and violence" of the fire was like nothing ever seen by the paid on-call firefighters, 13 of whom have lost their own homes to the blaze, Zydowicz said.
An estimated 200 properties have been lost or damaged by the Central Okanagan fires and thousands of people remain on evacuation, though some orders have been lifted.
Good progress continues to be made against the fires, officials said, with the effort aided by calm conditions and temperatures in the 20 C range. But they warned of the risk of a flare-up given warmer weather and gusty winds this weekend.
“We are expecting to see an increase in the fire behaviour,’’ said Brad Litke of the BC Wildfire Service.
A key part of the firefighting effort will now be the deliberate burning of flammable material in some areas of West Kelowna.
Firefighters will use hand-held ignition devices to burn off brush and trees on steep slopes to the northwest of the Shannon Lake Golf Course, and around Smith Creek. “This is important work to ensure that this fuel isn’t going to be able to take a run at our (previously-built) guards,’’ Litke said.
The deliberately-set fires may make some people uneasy, West Kelowna Fire Rescue Chief Jason Brolund acknowledged.
“These burn-off conditions will take place as conditions allow,” he said. "It’s going to be visible. People are going to see it and they’re going to think things are getting worse again. And they’re not.
“It’s actually part of making things better,’’ he said. “I want to assure the public that not only are the BC Wildfire Service experts in designing and executing it, but we have one of the largest structural fire departments in the country assembled at the base of that neighbourhood, ready to protect the homes and deploy as required.
''I’m not expecting to have to use it, but we have this tremendous force at our disposal and they’re standing by,’’ Brolund said of the contingent that has included up to 500 firefighters from around B.C.
“Getting this work done is critical to getting people home and beginning to wind this incident up,'' he said.
“Don’t be scared. Don’t be worried when you see this smoke,’’ Brolund said. “See it as a sign of, you know, really expert people doing good work to get you home.’’