An Enderby woman who helped care for several children at the scene of an accident has been recognized by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.
Lisa Rands helped “provide immediate and continuing care to several children” at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97A south of Enderby on July 6, RCMP said.
“Her continued assistance allowed emergency personnel to provide life-saving care to other victims and to manage the unfolding situation,” the Mounties said in a news release.
“Your courageous and selfless actions that day brought comfort to those affected by this tragedy,” said Supt. Shawna Baher, who presented Rands with a certificate of appreciation.
“Your kindness and willingness to render emergency assistance to those in a time of need is commendable, and for that, we offer our sincerest appreciation,” Baher said.