A heritage alteration permit has been submitted to the City of Kelowna for a renovation and addition to a home in the Abbott Street neighbourhood.
Plans now under review by city staff show the addition of a second floor and a revamped look to the house at 338 Burne Ave.
Records maintained by B.C. Assessment indicate the existing 1,300 sq.-ft one level home was built in 1955. It sold last June for $925,000.
Renovations, additions, and demolitions proposed by the approximately 325 property owners in the Abbott Street Heritage Conservation Area require a special permit from the city, approved by city council.
City guidelines state building plans for the area should “maintain the residential and historical character” of the neighbourhood and fit in with the neighbourhood’s “sense of place”.
Critics say the city has been too willing to let some property owners demolish old homes in favour of larger structures without any historic qualities. But property owners sometimes argue the old homes are in poor condition, with upkeep expensive and renovation unfeasible.