Kelowna-area teachers should be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19, Central Okanagan Public Schools board chair Moyra Baxter says.
Although Baxter intends to vote for vaccination as a condition of teacher employment when the issue is discussed by the seven local trustees, she said Thursday she wishes the provincial government had made the decision.
"It does seem to be a bit of downloading," Baxter said in an interview. "I would have preferred it if the government had made the decision."
Premier John Horgan said earlier Thursday the province's 60 school boards can make a decision on mandatory vaccination for teachers and other district staff. "We are not the employer in this case," Horgan said.
Baxter said school boards had advance word from the government that the decision on mandatory vaccinations for teachers would be up to them. She doesn't know how other trustees will vote, but she intends to speak in favour of mandatory vaccinations for teachers.
"My own personal thought on this matter is that when the government made vaccinations mandatory for workers in the health care system, they should have also done so for teachers in the K-12 system," Baxter said.
"I think having every adult vaccinated in a school is far more useful than having K-3 kids wearing masks," Baxter said.
Before trustees vote on whether to make vaccinations mandatory for teachers and other school staff, Baxter said some issues will need to be discussed.
These include whether there will be any exemptions granted, the possible timelines for vaccination deadlines, implementation procedures, whether all adults who enter a school will be required to present proof of vaccination, and any possible alternatives for teachers who refuse to get vaccinated, such as frequent testing.
"We will have to investigate everything about this," Baxter said. "I don't think this is something that would take months. . . but I don't think we're going to make any rash decisions in the next week or so."
Also to be determined by the board is whether members of the public will be invited to give their views to trustees on mandatory vaccinations. Some board meetings have attracted a number of anti-vaxxers and there was a small protest against compulsory in-school mask-wearing outside the district office on Wednesday.
For months, Baxter said, the board has received a lot of communication from people who are vehemently opposed to COVID-19 vaccinations. "Some of the correspondence we've received has been threatening, crude, and rude," she said. "And we tend to get the same people signing up to address the board at meetings."
For her part, Baxter suggested the consultation on mandatory vaccinations would be mainly with the affected employees - teachers and other district employees.
"I think the only groups we will be consulting, or at least discussing this with thoroughly, are employee groups," Baxter said.
There are about 2,200 teachers in Kelowna-area public schools. The school district has a total of about 4,000 employees.
The BC Teachers Federation has indicated it would not oppose a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for teachers.
Susan Bauhart, president of the Central Okanagan Teachers' Association, also said she would have preferred a mandatory vaccination policy for teachers, if such a policy is to be implemented, to have come from the provincial government.
"We would prefer to have a blanket mandate if it's meant to be," Bauhart said. "Now we could end up with a patchwork quilt across the province."
Asked what input COTA would provide to Central Okanagan Public Schools on the possibility of mandatory vaccinations for teachers, Bauhart said the district should consult individual teachers directly.
"I'd ask them to go to the membership as a whole. I don't speak for every teacher," Bauhart said. "Let each teacher have their voice be heard and then the trustees can take it from there."