A back-burning operation early Monday in the area of the Thomas Creek wildfire helped keep flames from reaching some of the approximately 700 properties that were under evacuation orders or alerts, according to the BC Wildfire Service’s incident commander.
Kim Janowsky said heavy equipment was used to dig fire breaks along the southwest flank of the 500-hectare fire near Okanagan Falls, then personnel moved in to burn whatever fuel remained between bare ground and flames.
“That all went very well. There was no (fire) excursion over the line, so we’re very thankful it went as well as it did,” Janowsky told reporters during a lunch-hour briefing Monday.
The fire, which is suspected to be human-caused, lit up early Sunday afternoon in the hills approximately 1.5 kilometres east of Skaha Lake.
It generally moved in a southeasterly direction towards the 201 Forest Service Road and away from residential properties, according to Janowsky.
Janowsky said the fire was initially spreading so aggressively it was starting new spot fires up to 200 metres ahead of itself and demonstrating Rank 5 behaviour.
“That means it’s up in the top of the trees,” he explained. “It’s running as a crown fire and there’s not a lot were going to stick in front of that.”
He hopes containment lines going in on the north side of Shuttleworth Creek near the southern flank of the fire will be connected in coming days with containment lines being built on the eastern flank roughly parallel to the 201 Forest Service Road.
A variety of firefighting aircraft is also assisting with suppression efforts on the fire, which was burning just south of the 2,000-hectare area that was scorched by the Christine Mountain wildfire in August 2020.
Janowsky said his team will be conducting “ongoing assessments” to determine if the 77-property evacuation order can be lifted, but that the evacuation alert for another 627 evacuation alerts will likely remain in place for foreseeable future.
“That just because if we get a shift in the winds, we want people to understand we’re going to give you 30 minutes and if you have to leave it’s for your own safety,” he said.
However, a “significant” number of people had already chosen to defy first the evacuation order, according to Bill Newell, director of the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen emergency operations centre.
“We do know there are some property owners staying in to protect their properties and animals and at this time we’re just monitoring the situation,” Newell told Monday’s briefing.
He said at least 30 cows and 20 horses had already been relocated to the Okanagan Falls stockyard with the assistance of the Animal Lifeline Emergency Response Team.
Newell urged people to stay away from area to give firefighters the space they need and encouraged any property owners subject to an evacuation order or alert to pre-register with Emergency Services B.C. by visiting ess.gov.bc.ca.
“Even if you don’t require services, register. You can do it online. It’s very easy,” said Newell.
People can also register at a reception centre located at 199 Ellis St. in Penticton.
Only nine people from the 77 properties under evacuation order had checked in at the reception centre as of Monday afternoon, according to Newell.