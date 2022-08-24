Vernon Mayor Victor Cumming will run for another term in office this fall.
Cumming made his re-election announcement on Wednesday, saying he wants to continue work on initiatives such as the Kin Race Track Athletic Park development, rebuilding of Lakeview pool, and expanding beach accesses on Okanagan Lake.
He says his other priorities would be expanding the bylaw division, policing, and the fire department.
Cumming won election as mayor on his second try, in 2018, with almost 5,000 votes, 1,400 more than the second-place finisher.
He ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2014, losing to Akbal Mund, who did not run for re-election as mayor in 2018. Cumming has a bachelor’s degree in economics and geography and a masters degree in planning and development.