Now that his "immovable" Thursday morning personal appointments are concluded, Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran says he'll get back to regularly attending regional district board meetings.
Basran has missed five of the six Thursday morning meetings held so far this year.
Despite the irregular attendance, Basran has continued to draw his full regional district stipend of approximately $19,000 annually, which he receives in addition to his mayoral salary of $111,000.
Basran would not describe the nature of the personal appointments, other than to say they were "immovable". The last scheduled one was Thursday, Basran said.
Before the personal appointments began, Basran said he told regional chair Gail Given, also a member of Kelowna city council, that he would miss the Thursday morning meetings.
"This didn't come out of the blue," he said. "It was articulated."
Earlier this week, it emerged that Basran had qualified for and accepted an early COVID-19 vaccination shot because he volunteers at the Kelowna General Hospital on Thursdays. But it's not that volunteerism that keeps him away from the regional board meetings, Basran said.
Basran, 43, has faced some criticism for getting a vaccination ahead of others his age. But in the Friday interview, he defended his decision to get the shot saying it was offered to many others who also volunteer at the hospital.
"I love volunteering at the hospital and I've been through some really tough personal challenges over the last year," he said. "And there was a time when volunteering at the hospital was the only thing that brought me joy."
"What do people want me to do? Not volunteer? How does that help our community?" Basran said. "I love to give back to our community."
Peachland Mayor Cindy Fortin said this week she had been offered an early vaccination but had declined. "I won't be booking an appointment for myself, until I know that the majority of Peachland residents, who want to be vaccinated, have been," Fortin said.
In response, Basran said: "I'm not going to be like other mayors and be a martyr for political reasons and say, 'I'm not going to get this', when I can get it, and continue to volunteer and help my community and not put front-line health workers and patients at risk."