New forms of the virus that causes COVID-19 have not increased death or hospitalization rates due to the disease in B.C.
An increasing number of so-called variants of concern are being detected in people who've tested positive for COVID-19.
Just under 10% of the 1,785 new cases confirmed between Friday and Monday were due to variants of the virus, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says.
"One of the things we follow very carefully is whether the variants that we're seeing are having an increase in hospitalization or an increased risk of death, and so far we are not that," Henry said Monday.
"There are currently 23 people who've been identified as having a variant case in hospital, but our overall hospitalization rate remains the same as what we have been seeing, or slightly less, in the general population of around five percent," Henry said.
"We have not seen an increase in deaths, either," Henry said.
Of the new COVID-19 cases reported between Friday and Monday, 84 were in the Interior Health region. Again this past weekend, most of the new cases due to virus variants were in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions.
As of Monday, the province had administered just under 540,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Interior Health has begun administering the vaccine to workers in high-risk locations, including those at industrial work camps, farms and nurseries, and congregate living settings such as staff accommodation at Big White.
Providing the vaccine to workers in high-risk settings reduced the risk of disease outbreak in those settings, which contributes to decreased community spread and lower transmissions overall, IH says.
More broadly, seniors born in 1944 or earlier can book a vaccine shot starting on Tuesday. Those born in 1945 can book from Thursday, and those born in 1946 can book beginning on Saturday.
Those who are eligible can call 1.877.740.7747 between 7 a.m.-7 p.m. to schedule their appointment.