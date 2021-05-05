By Daily Courier Staff
New cases of COVID-19 in B.C. have fallen to less than half what they were in early April.
A total of 572 new cases were announced Wednesday, compared to about 1,200 cases that were being reported daily a month ago.
Ten per cent of the new cases were in the Interior Health region, which accounts for about 15% of B.C.’s population.
There are almost 6,900 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C., with 7% of those people being treated in hospital. The rest are recovering at home in self-isolation.
The number of people vaccinated against COVID-19 in B.C. is closing in on the two million mark, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
More than 300,000 vaccine doses have been administered in Interior Health.
“As more people become eligible and more vaccines are approved, we will continue to update our provincewide program, including integrating people 12 to 17 years old, now that the Pfizer BioNtech vaccine has been approved for
use in this age group,” Henry
and Dix said.
Henry says health officials are looking at ways to immunize young people with their first dose by the end of June, including the option of running clinics in schools.
The Interior Health region now has 546 active cases of COVID-19. Thirty people are in hospital and 16 in critical care.
A total of 131 people have died of the virus in IH and 1,594 in the province since the pandemic began more than a year ago, but there were no new COVID deaths between Tuesday and Wednesday.
Outbreaks continue at Sandalwood Retirement Resort and Spring Valley long-term care home in Kelowna, as well as Orchard Haven long-term care in Keremeos.
Two more staff at Spring Valley caught the virus, Interior Health reported Wednesday.
The care home now has had 26 people infected — 19 residents and seven staff members — with one death connected to that outbreak.
Sandalwood holds steady at 28 cases. One death has been connected to that outbreak.
The Keremeos home remains at two cases.
With files from The Canadian Press