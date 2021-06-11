Homeless people in West Kelowna could be housed in the middle of a gravel pit.
A temporary shelter for 42 homeless people is proposed for city-owned land on Bartley Road that's surrounded by active and planned gravel pits.
Municipal officials say they've scoured the city for a suitable location and have settled on the Bartley Road property.
"The site area identified poses many challenges and potential negative impacts for the intended residents," reads part of a city report on the proposal written by Jen Kanters, the city's community support specialist.
"There are plans to resume gravel extraction activities in close proximity to the proposed shelter site," Kanters writes. "It is unknown how these activities will affect shelter guests and staff in regards to noise, dust, and heavy machinery during active gravel extraction."
Should the site be chosen for the shelter, city officials suggest building a two-metre high concrete wall around the building to reduce the impact of dust and noise and installing water misters to keep the dust down.
Advantages of the proposed site are said to include its relatively close proximity to bus routes, at 200 metres, and its distance from residential neighbourhoods. The closest homes are about 400 metres away, at the Crystal Springs trailer park.
"It should be noted that this site will not create an unacceptable level of negative impact on surrounding permanent uses, as this location has no adjacent residential properties," Kanter's report states.
A 38-bed homeless shelter has been operating out of the Westbank United Church. But the church property has been sold and its new owners have terminated the lease with BC Housing, effective Aug. 1, presenting some urgency in finding a new shelter site.
Since the church was listed for sale in mid-2020, the city and BC Housing have been trying to find a suitable place to establish a new shelter. Kanter's report to council says this was a "challenging task" given the lack of available land, and the Bartley Road property is being proposed for a period of up to three years or "until the site is no longer required".
Similar to modular homeless shelters in other B.C. cities, the one proposed for Bartley Road would have individual sleeping units, and residents would be provided with three meals a day. Support workers from various social agencies would be on site.
"There are no other funded shelter options for these citizens of West Kelowna, and without this modular shelter site, many will likely look to shelter out of doors," BC Housing said in a statement.
Before the shelter could be established, city council would have to grant a temporary use permit as homeless shelters are not an allowable use in Industrial 4 - Gravel Extraction Zones.
The proposal will be discussed first by the city's advisory planning commission next Wednesday before being considered at a later meeting by council.